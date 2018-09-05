Budget smartphone users have a new reason to cheer. Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone brand, today launched three phones under its Redmi banner. The latest offerings include – Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. Termed as ‘desh ka naya smartphone’, Redmi 6A is the least expensive of the lot priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB variant.

The other two offerings, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro come at a slightly higher price point offering host of additional features clubbed with better performance and battery life. Raghu Reddy, head of online sales, speaking at the event mentioned that due to persistent decline of rupee against the dollar, it is difficult for the Chinese company to offer smartphones at lower prices as offered earlier.

That explains why all the prices announced today for three smartphones were only introductory prices and will likely be revised after two months. The revision of prices will be done considering the rupee-dollar fluctuation, Raghu added.

Speaking about Xiaomi’s commitment to ‘Make In India’, Raghu mentioned that company’s six manufacturing plants in India ship all its India bound devices. Also there’s a ‘dual pyrolytic graphite sheet’ customization on Xiaomi devices in India that decreases surface temperature by 2 degree Celsius, he further explained.

Pricing and availability

Redmi 6A is being offered in two variants that is a 2GB RAM along with 16GB storage space priced at Rs. 5,999 while the 2GB/32GB model will retail for Rs. 6,999. The handset will be available from September 19 on Mi India and Amazon India websites.

Redmi 6, the mid-range phone for the budget audience, is also being offered in two options – 3GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB – priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 9,499 respectively. This handset will go on sale earlier than other models, that is from September 10th, on both Amazon and Mi India website.

And lastly, the premium of the trio, Redmi 6 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/32Gb variant, while the 4GB/64GB model will retail at Rs. 12,999. The sale for Redmi 6 Pro begins from September 11th.

Notably, there’s a Rs. 500 discount being offered on both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro for the HDFC account users. While all phones are offered in standard four colour variants – Rose Gold, Black, Blue and Gold. Redmi 6 Pro however comes in stand-out Red colour option along with standard three other options.



Specifications

Redmi 6A is dual SIM phone that gets a 5.45 HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. This device is powered by a Helio A22 quad core processor. However the highlight includes existence of 13 megapixel camera at rear and a 5 megapixel front snapper. It also supports AI face unlock feature. To top it all, there’s a powerful 3000mAh battery on board.

This smartphone with its 5.45 inch FHD+ display screen along with 18.9 ratio, is a dual SIM smartphone that dual 4G Volte feature. The dual Volte feature on Redmi 6 allows users to have 4G connections on both SIM card slots, offering better connectivity as mentioned earlier. Moreover, it gets a rear dual camera feature with larger pixel on offer. The device is powered by a Helio P22, 12nm Octa core processor. The dual camera includes a 12 megapixel primary sensor along with 5 megapixel secondary snapper. Club that with AI algorithm, Redmi 6 is designed to offer better quality images. There’s also a fingerprint sensor along with AI face unlock feature.

The larger and the premium Redmi 6 Pro with its 5.84 FHD+ screen comes with a notch design. Notably it gets a 19:9 ratio along with the unique ‘hide screen notch’ feature that allows users turn off the notch. Also note-worthy is the fact that dual rear camera on this phone is equipped with 12 megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor along with5 megapixel Samsung sensor. What set’s Redmi 6 Pro apart is the chipset on this device which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 which runs on MIUI 9.6. Also, there’s 4000mAh battery on board which offers two-day life as per company claims.