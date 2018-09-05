Reserve Bank of India declared the preliminary examination results for the recruitment of Grade B officers today, September 5th. The examinations for which the results were declared were Phase-I examination for Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR), Paper I examination for Grade B for DEPR, and Paper I for Grade B for DSIM. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Successful candidates for Grade B (General) Phase-I exam are eligible to appear for Phase-II examination, whereas successful candidates for Paper I exam for Grade B DEPR and DSIM are eligible to appear for the Paper II examination. The second stage of the examination will be conducted on September 15th and 16th. Candidates are advised to check the admissions letters or admit cards for date, time, and venue of the examination.

Here is how to check the result of RBI Grade B preliminary exam result:

Log in to the RBI’s Career website. Hover the cursor on ‘Current Vacancies’ and click on ‘Results’. Click on the link for the result published on September 5th. Click on the link for relevant examination. The document will contain the roll numbers of all the successful candidates. Alternatively, candidates can check the direct link for results for Phase-I exam for Grade B (General) (DR), Paper I for Grade B - DEPR, and Paper I for Grade B DSIM.

The Phase-II for Grade B (DR) General will be an online examination. Grade B (DR) Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) Paper II and III will consist of an Online/Written exam.

RBI is conducting this recruitment drive for 166 Grade B officer vacancies, notification for which was released in July 2018. There are 127 vacancies for for Grade B (DR) General, 22 are Grade B (DR) DEPR and 17 for Grade B (DR) DSIM. The first phase of exam for all the above positions was conducted on August 16th. The admit card for the second phase of the exam will be available shortly.