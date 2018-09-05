Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (SEBI) released an advanced intimation for 120 vacancies on September 4th on its official website. The detailed notification will be released on September 15th and the application process will start on the same day. The vacancies are for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, and Engineering Stream (Civil and Electrical).

The details of all the vacancies are as follows:

The General Stream has 84 vacancies in total and the candidates need to have Master’s Degree in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in law or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or CA or CS or CFA or CWA. The Legal Stream has 18 vacancies and the minimum qualification for the candidates is Bachelor’s Degree in Law. The IT Stream has 8 vacancies and candidates can either be a Graduate in Engineering (electrical/ electronics/ electronics and communication/ information technology/ computer science) or Masters in Computers Application OR Graduate in any discipline with post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology. The Engineering Stream for Civil and Electrical require candidates to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil and Electrical Engineering, respectively.

Selection Pattern:

The candidates must clear three phases of recruitment. The first phase will be a multiple-choice objective examination testing proficiency in General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning, and Awareness of Securities Market. The second phase will be for candidates who clear the first phase and will consist of online examination on three papers based on the position. Final round will be an interview round for candidates who clear the second phase.

The notification that will be released on September 15th at sebi.gov.in and will have more detailed information on the nature of vacancies, examination pattern, important dates, examination centres, and process of application. The vacancy intimation can be accessed in this link.