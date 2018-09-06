Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V11 Pro at a launch event in Mumbai today. Vivo has been the talk of town for the last couple of weeks and the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to unveil their new product, likely the Vivo V11, today at 12pm.

The Vivo V11 Pro will be a successor to the V9 and comes with some surprising elements. It is expected to sport a tinier display notch, similar to the one seen on the Oppo F9 Pro. However, the company calls its version a ‘Halo Fullview Display’ as opposed to a waterdrop screen.

The V11 series has already been launched in Thailand, where it comes in two variants: the V11 and V11i. The India-bound devices are expected to feature identical specifications to their Thailand counterparts. Nonetheless, those interested can catch the live event today on Vivo’s official website or by clicking on this direct link.

It’s no surprise that the display notch on the V11 was going to steal the limelight here, but there’s a minute change in this department: the V11 gets a curvier notch that lends it a shape of half circle, distinguishing it from the one on the Oppo F9 Pro.

What’s more is that this smartphone also features Vivo’s in-display fingerprint sensor, which until now was offered only on its premium flagship phone, the Vivo Nex. The inclusion of this feature allows for more screen-to-body ratio.

There’s also an upgrade in terms of the screen panel. The V11 gets an OLED screen, doing away with the LCD offered on its predecessor, the V9. And, embracing the ongoing trend, Vivo is providing gradients and patterned finishes; the two options for the V11 are “Starry Night” and “Nebula Fusion.”

The Vivo V11 has been priced at THB 9,999 in Thailand, while the Vivo V11i will be available at THB 13,999. And, while there is no official word on Vivo V11 Pro pricing, based on conversion estimates, expect the upcoming device to be priced in the Rs. 20,000-30,000 range for India.