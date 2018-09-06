Following series of leaks and official posts on Weibo, Huawei sub-brand Honor on Wednesday launched the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Notably, both smartphones have thin-bezel displays, but it’s the notch that sets them apart. The Honor 8X features a standard display notch currently offered on most devices while the Honor 8X Max sports a waterdrop notch. The trend of a small notch was introduced by Oppo and the industry seems to be slowly embracing it.

The massive 7.12-inch display with 90% screen-to-body ratio is definitely the stand-out feature of the Honor 8X Max. It also gets Dolby Atmos surround sound backed by stereo speakers. On the other hand, the 6GB of RAM available on Honor 8X, along with the Kirin 710 chipset, gives the phone an edge in the performance arena. Other noteworthy features include artificial intelligence (AI) powered cameras, a glass-finish back panel and a dual rear camera setup as standard on both devices.

Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max price

The Honor 8X is being offered in three variants. The Honor 8X price in China for the base model (4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage) is set at CNY 1,399. The bigger 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant comes at CNY 1,899. Pre-orders for all the three Honor 8X variants begin today, September 6th, and the phone will go on sale on September 11th.

The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Honor 8X Max comes at a price of CNY 1,499, while the 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,799. The 8X Max is available for purchase starting today, September 6th.

Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max specifications

The Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2.0 on top of the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. It boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ TFT IPS display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. However, the chipset on the Honor 8X takes the crown. There is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The phone has a dual camera setup on the rear with LED flash, consisting of a 20-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, a 16-megapixel camera keeps selfies interesting. Lastly, the handset has a modest 3,750mAh battery.

The massive display featured on the Honor 8X Max is a 7.12-inch full-HD+ TFT IPS screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This model also runs EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It draws its power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4GB of RAM. However, the cameras on the Honor 8X Max are less powerful than those on the Honor 8X. There is a 16-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the back, while for selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. Nonetheless, what the Honor 8X Max loses in the camera department it gains in terms of battery, with a 5,000mAh power unit.