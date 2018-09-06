The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advertised vacancies for Phase-VI 2018 Selection Posts as part of its 2018 recruitment drive. The SSC is now accepting applications for the Phase-VI posts and candidates can log on to the official websites of the SSC, ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in, to register.

The last date to register for the SSC Phase-VI Selection Posts is September 30th. Candidates must pay the application fee for the SSC Selection Posts via SBI challan only. The fee is Rs. 100, but women candidates, those belonging to SC and ST, candidates with disabilities, and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the application fee.

The last date to pay the fee is October 3rd, provided that the SBI challan has been generated before 5pm on September 30th. Candidates will have to take a print-out of the completed application form, which is to be submitted along with all the relevant documents.

Exam pattern

The written exam will be a computer-based test with objective-type multiple choice questions. There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The exam paper format is given in the table below.

Subject Number of questions Maximum marks General Intelligence 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50

SSC Selection Posts important dates

The exact date of the exam for the SSC Phase-VI Selection Posts has not been revealed at this time. Candidates are advised to check their respective regional SSC website for the same. However, Admission Certificates (ACs) or admit cards for the exam will be released on the SSC website or its regional website seven days before the commencement of the exam.

After the SSC Phase-VI Selection Posts exam, tentative answer keys will be uploaded on the Commission’s website. Candidates will be allowed to submit representations online by paying a fee of Rs. 100 per answer.

The computer-based exam for 2018 SSC Selection Posts will be held only in Regional / Sub-Regional (HQs)/ Cities/ Centres, and candidates can be called to any of the identified centres for the exam.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC Phase-VI Selection Posts 2018.