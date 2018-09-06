Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. Four of the following five are alike in certain way and so form a group. Which is the one that does not belong to the group?

(A) Asia

(B) Australia

(C) Antarctica

(D) Africa

(E) Austria

Ans: E

2. How many meaningful English words can be formed with the letters LTSO using each letter only once in each word?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three

Ans: C

3. In a certain code READ is written as #5%6 and PAID is written as $%46. How is RIPE written in that code?

(A) #4$5

(B) #6$5

(C) $4#5

(D) $4#6

(E) None of these

Ans: A

General awareness

4. Linux is a(n) _______ operating system.

(A) Open-source

(B) Windows

(C) Microsoft

(D) Mac

(E) None of these

Ans: A

5. India is Asia’s _______ biggest economy.

(A) Second

(B) Fourth

(C) Third

(D) Fifth

(E) None of these

Ans: C

6. India does not have a single branch/office of any one of its banks in which of the following countries?

(A) United Kingdom

(B) Russia

(C) USA

(D) Nepal

(E) Switzerland

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

7. The sum of four consecutive even numbers is 156. What is the sum of squares of these numbers?

(A) 6104

(B) 9156

(C) 7812

(D) 23716

(E) None of these

Ans: A

8. What should come in place of question mark (?) in the following number series?

8, 36, 152, 620, 2496, 10004, ?

(A) 8190

(B) 8187

(C) 40040

(D) 8163

(E) None of these

Ans: C

English

9. The government is likely to _______ a new rural infrastructure _______ by the end of March.

(A) formulate, development

(B) frame, policy

(C) sanction, funds

(D) inspect, clearance

(E) conceive, inflow

Ans: B

10. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. Mark the part with the error as your answer. If there is no error, mark ‘No error’ as your answer. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any.)

Wheat production in the region / will fall drastically / unless we do anything / to stop climate change.

(A) Wheat production in the region

(B) will fall drastically

(C) unless we do anything

(D) to stop climate change

(E) No error