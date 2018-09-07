Go through previous years’ SBI Clerk question papers to prepare for the exam. Here we’ve selected a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers – and we’ve given the answers as well – so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Fill in the blanks with appropriate option.

An analysis of booking data _______ by an online travel portal has shown 40% of city residents _______ for hill stations for weekend breaks.

(A) conducted, opted

(B) conducted, opt

(C) collected, opted

(D) conducted, chose

Ans: B

2. Find out the word wrongly spelt or inappropriate to the context.

The company holds (1)/ the patent of the technology (2)/ which enable them to extract (3)/ precious metals from e-waste. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

3. A person lost 10% when he sold goods at Rs. 153. For how much should he sell them to gain 20%?

(A) 204

(B) 250

(C) 240

(D) 210

Ans: A

4. The difference between 6 times and 8 times of a figure is 14. What is the figure?

(A) 12

(B) 9

(C) 7

(D) 6

Ans: C

5. If 92y = 36, what is 9y?

(A) 4

(B) 6

(C) 9

(D) 18

Ans: B

Logical reasoning

6. A and B are husband and wife. C is son of B. D is son of C. C is married to P. P is mother of M. R is daughter of M. M is mother of T. Who among the following is the grandson of A?

(A) C

(B) D

(C) M

(D) T

Ans: B

7. In a certain code language, “bank for my conductor” is written as “ya ri vi pa‟, “for conductor is my‟ is written as “ri vi pa da‟, “my computer is yours” is written as “da vi pi du‟, and “it yours tablet‟ is written as “yu du ca‟. Which of the following is the code for “conductor‟?

(A) da

(B) ri

(C) pa

(D) ri or pa

Ans: D

8. Find the right number in place of the question mark?

2, 4, 8, 32, 256, ?

(A) 4096

(B) 8192

(C) 512

(D) 1024

Ans: B

General awareness

9. An epidemic of infectious disease which is passed on through population across a large region or worldwide is called:

(A) Pandemic

(B) Endemic

(C) Global

(D) Non-infectious

Ans: A

10. Irani Trophy is associated with which of the following games?

(A) Badminton

(B) Golf

(C) Cricket

(D) Football