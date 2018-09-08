Bihar Public Service Commission will be conducting the preliminary exam for 2017 Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) Competitive Exam on September 15th and September 16th, and it has issued the admit card for the exam on Friday, September 7th. All the candidates who have applied to appear in the exam can download the admit card for BPSC’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam would be conducted on both the days from 11 am to 2 pm in one sitting at the Patna District Headquarters’ examination centre.

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to recruit 1,400 assistant engineer. These 1400 vacancies include 1,284 assistant civil engineer, 110 assistant mechanical engineer, and 6 assistant civil engineer positions. All vacancies are for animal and fisheries resources. The advertisement for the recruitment exam was released in the year of 2017 multiple times and the exam is being conducted for all the advertisements together.

Here is how to download the BPSC Assistant Engineer Competitive Exam Prelim admit card:

1. Log in to BPSC’s official website.

2. Click on Assistant Engineering exam preliminary exam admit card link released on September 7th.

3. Enter the roll number or the registration number and click on ‘Submit’.

4. The admit card will be displayed and should be downloaded and printed out.