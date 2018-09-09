The Bihar Public Service Commission declared the results of 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam results a while ago on August 9th. All candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of the BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in, to check the result. Along with the result, the Commission also released the answer keys for General Studies for the exam, booklet series, A, B, C, and D. This can also be check from the official website.

A total of 90,967 candidates had participated in the preliminary examination which was held on July 1st, 2018. The exams were conducted in 19 districts in the state of Bihar at 271 examination centres. Out of the 90,967 candidates, 4257 candidates have been declared as having passed the exam.

Here is how to check the BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive Exam Prelims result:

Candidates need to log in to the official website of BPSC. Click on the link for 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result declared on September 9th.

The PDF will open which will have the roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

The answer keys for the General Studies for the exam which has been released together with the results can be accessed right along the result link or the candidates can click here to access the answer keys.

BPSC meanwhile is in the process of seeking applications for 64th Combined Competitive Examination and the last date to apply for the same is tomorrow. The registration and application fee payment deadline is over. Candidates who have registered and paid the application fees for the same but not finished the application process are requested to do so before Monday. BPSC had released a list of candidates who are yet to submit the online application on Saturday which can be accessed in this link.