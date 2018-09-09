Railway Recruitment Board has released the partial list of examination city and date of examination information for candidates giving the Level 1 examination for Group D recruitment drive today, September 9th. RRB in the official website states that the candidates giving examination from September 17th to October 16th can check the exam city and the scheduled exam date. Remaining candidates’ schedule and exam venue will be released on September 13th. SC/ST candidates can also download the travel pass from the RRB website.

The RRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 62,907 Group D vacancies and the level 1 examination will start from September 17th. The examination will be conducted in multiple sittings and preliminary details suggest that the exam will go on through the months of September and October of 2018. The detailed schedule of dates of examination will be released tomorrow, September 10th. Links for mock examination will also be made available from tomorrow.

Here is how to check the RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Centre and Date:

1. Click on the direct link to access the RRB candidate log-in page.

2. Enter the Log-in details like user ID and date of birth and press ‘Login’.

3. The centre details and date of the examination for the candidate will be mentioned. SC/ST candidates can also download the travel pass. If the information is not mentioned on the page, then the candidate’s exam is scheduled after October 16th, details of which will be available on September 13th.

The RRB notifications for Group C and Group D recruitment for around 90,000 vacancies were released in the month of February 2018. The Group C level 1 examination were conducted in 11 sitting in the months of August and September. Now, the RRB has started the process of conducting the Level 1 exam for Group D candidates.

RRB Group D vacancies include the positions of Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter, among others.