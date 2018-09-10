Go through previous years’ UPSC question papers to prepare for the exam. Here we’ve selected a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers – and we’ve given the answers as well – so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from old UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. What was the main reason for the split in the Indian National Congress at Surat in 1907?

(A) Introduction of communalism into Indian politics by Lord Minto

(B) Extremists’ lack of faith in the capacity of the moderates to negotiate with the British Government

(C) Foundation of Muslim League

(D) Aurobindo Ghosh’s inability to be elected as the President of the Indian National Congress

Ans: B

2. On which of these is the Bureau of Energy Efficiency star label?

1. Ceiling Fan

2. Electric geysers

3. Tubular fluorescent lamps

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(A) 1 and 2 only

(B) 3 only

(C) 2 and 3 only

(D) 1, 2, and 3

Ans: D

3. Consider the following pairs:

1. Bodhgaya : Baghelkhand

2. Khajuraho : Bundelkhand

3. Shirdi : Vidarbha

4. Nasik (Nashik) : Malwa

5. Tirupati : Rayalaseema

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(A) 1, 2, and 4

(B) 2, 3, 4, and 5

(C) 2 and 5 only

(D) 1, 3, 4, and 5

Ans: C

4. Which of the following is/are the advantage/advantages of practising drip irrigation?

1. Reduction in weeds

2. Reduction in soil salinity

3. Reduction in soil erosion

(A) 1 and 2 only

(B) 3 only

(C) 1 and 3 only

(D) None of them

Ans: C

5. Linking of which of the following rivers was undertaken?

(A) Cauvery and Tungabhadra

(B) Godavari and Krishna

(C) Mahanadi and Sone

(D) Narmada Tapti

Ans: B

6. ‘Rashtriya Garima Abhiyaan’ is a national campaign to:

(A) rehabilitate homeless and destitute persons and provide them with suitable sources of livelihood

(B) release sex workers from their practice and provide them with alternative sources of livelihood

(C) eradicate the practice of manual scavenging and rehabilitate manual scavengers

(D) release bonded labourers from their bondage and rehabilitate them

Ans: C

CSAT

7. How many numbers are there between 100 and 300 which either begin with or end with 2?

(A) 110

(B) 111

(C) 112

(D) None of these

Ans: A

8. In a race, a competitor has to collect 6 apples which are kept in a straight line on a track and a bucket is placed at the beginning of the track which is a starting point. The condition is that the competitor can pick only one apple at a time, run back with it and drop it in the bucket. If he has to drop all the apples in the bucket, how much total distance he has to run if the bucket is 5 meters from the first apple and all other apples are placed 3 meters apart?

(A) 40 m

(B) 50 m

(C) 75 m

(D) 150 m

Ans: D

9. The monthly average salary paid to all the employees of a company was Rs. 5000. The monthly average salary paid to male and female employees was Rs. 5200 and Rs. 4200 respectively. Then the percentage of males employed in the company is:

(A) 75%

(B) 80%

(C) 85%

(D) 90%

Ans: B

10. There are some nectar-filled flowers on a tree and some bees are hovering on it. If one bee lands on each flower, one bee will be left out. If two bees land on each flower, one flower will be left out. The number of flowers and bees respectively are:

(A) 2 and 4

(B) 3 and 2

(C) 3 and 4

(D) 4 and 3