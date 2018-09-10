Uttar Pradesh Board will conduct the 2019 10th and 12th board exam from February 7th, 2019. Deputy CM of the state, according to Dinesh Sharma, said today to ANI that both the 10th and 12th board exam will begin on February 7th and will be completed within 16 working days.

Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma pic.twitter.com/LpjoDGBziG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2018

The start date of the board exams in the state is not a big surprise as in 2018 the board exam started on February 7th. However, the whole process of conducting the exam took more than a month. The exam in 2018 lasted until March 12th. UP board is one of the biggest boards in the country based on the number of students who appear for the exam. Around 65 lakh students had appeared for the exam last year.

UP government had created a special task force for the board exam last to curb the high incidence of cheating. The board had taken strict measures and it was reported that CCTV cameras had been installed in exam halls and local intelligence agencies are checking activities of the “education mafia”. At least six lakh students had skipped papers on the first three days and it was speculated that this was due to the strict measures against cheating.

Deputy CM himself had attributed the low attendance to the government crackdown on cheating. “Around 80% of these examinees were from outside UP,” Sharma said. “They enrolled themselves in schools they never attended.”