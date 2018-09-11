Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will start the application process today today, September 11th, for Provincial Civil Services (Judicial) or PCS (J) examination 2018, according to multiple sources. The Commission is conducting the examination to recruit 610 civil judges across the state. All interested candidates who want to apply for the positions can apply at the official website, uppsc,up.nic.in. The preliminary exam will be conducted in the month of December

UPPSC Secretary, Jagdish said that the application process will start from September 11th and the last date to pay the application fees is October 10th. The last date to submit the form online is October 11th. He also added that the candidates must be between 22 years and 35 years in age to be eligible to apply. Details of the eligibility will be available in the official notification.

Times of India reports that last year the Commission could not conduct this examination as it had failed to get requisition. The exams were not even listed in the half-yearly schedule issued in the month of June. The push for the recruitment of 610 vacancies after an order from Allahabad High Court which had intimated the state department about the need of civil judges across the state.

UPPSC conducts the PCS (J) exams in three phases. The preliminary exam is scheduled for December. The candidates who clear this phase are eligible for Main examination after which an interview round is held. The final appointment is done after the third/interview round.