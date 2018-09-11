Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

ENGLISH:

1. Which part of the sentence has error in it?

India’s largest utility vehicle and tractor maker (1) is again in the race to acquire (2) for stake in Swedish Company (3) which is a premium car maker (4).

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

(e) No error

Ans: C

2. Which of the phrases should replace the bolded phrases to make it meaningful and grammatically correct?

Denial of wages forced scientists and teachers at the agriculture universities throughout the country to go on strike , crippling crucial research that could help the state of agriculture in the country.

(a) from going on strike

(b) which went on strike

(c) on going for a strike

(d) for going to strike

(e) No correction required

Ans: E

3. Find out the word which is wrongly spelt.

(a) Limitasion

(b) Dependable

(c) Miniature

(d) Qualitative

(e) All correct

Ans: A

QUANTITATIVE:

4. The average age of husband, wife, and their child 3 years ago was 27 years and that of the wife and child 5 years ago was 20 year. The present age of the husband is:

(a) 35

(b) 40

(c) 50

(d) Cannot be determined

(e) None of these

Ans: C

5. In how many ways a committee consisting of 5 men and 6 women can be formed from 8 men and 10 women?

(a) 266

(b) 5040

(c) 1176

(d) 86400

(e) None of the rest

Ans: E

6. If 10, 12, and ‘x’ are sides of an acute angled triangle, how many integer value of ‘x’ are possible?

(a) 7

(b) 12

(c) 9

(d) 13

(e) 11

Ans: C

LOGICAL REASONING:

7. In a row of 40 children, R is 11th from the right and there are 15 children between R and M. What is M’s position from the left and of the row?

(a) 14th

(b) 15th

(c) 13th

(d) Can’t be determined

(e) None of the others.

Ans: A

8. How many meaningful English words can be formed with the letters LBAE using each letter only once in each word?

(a) None

(b) One

(c) Two

(d) Three

(e) None of these

Ans: B

9. Among P, Q, R, S, T each having a different height, Q is shorter than only T and S is shorter than P and Q. Who among them is the shortest?

(a) R

(b) S

(c) P

(d) Cannot be determined

(e) None of these

Ans: D

GENERAL AWARENESS:

10. ___ server store and manages files for network users.

(a) Authentication

(b) Main

(c) Web

(d) File

(e) None of the rest