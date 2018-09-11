Qualcomm Technologies launched the next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform for smartwatches. The platform is based on a new ultra-low power system designed to deliver an interactive mode, a new personalized experience, and an extended battery life, company claims. The official launch at an event in San Francisco was supported by Google and discussed the evolution of the Wear OS by Google software platform. Qualcomm also announced companies like Fossil Group, Louis Vuitton, and Montblanc as first customers to use the platform.

The collaboration with watchmaker giants is likely to result in smartwatches for diverse set of consumers including lifestyle sports users, fashionable travelers, and those seeking a high-end luxury smart timepiece. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 mobile platform consists of Quad-core A7 processors, integrated DSP, and an ultra-low power co-processor. Qualcomm says that all these work in a seamless combination to provide customers a new smartwatch experiences while supporting extended battery life.

Talking about the chipset, the new co-processor, QCC1110, is incredibly small and re-defines audio, display, and sensor experiences. The co-processor also integrates a deep learning engine for custom workloads, such as keyword detection, and is extensible over time, Qualcomm added.

The new platforms claims to bring improvements in battery life ranging from 4 to 12 hours compared to the previous Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform - launched back in 2016 - depending on display type, battery capacity, and device configurations. Whereas, in the traditional watch mode, an Android smartwatch can even achieve a week-long battery life, Qualcomm claims.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform comes in three variants - Bluetooth and Wi-Fi tethered smartwatches, GPS-based tethered smartwatches, and 4G LTE connected smartwatches. Qualcomm claims that the chip is already in mass production and is ready for shipping.