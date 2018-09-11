Railway Recruitment Board is in the process of conducting the Group D Level 1 examination for the recruitment of around 63,000 vacancies. Amidst the process, today on September 11th, RRB released a link for candidates who have forgotten the registration number to retrieve it. Registration number is generated after the candidates go through the application process and needs to be used to access for any exam-related personal information including downloading admit card, exam venue and date information, and results and score card.

Candidates who have forgotten the registration number and want to retrieve it can click on this direct link to access the RRB page. Candidates need to enter the Date of Birth and the Email ID which they used for registration purpose and click on ‘Submit’. The registration number will be displayed which can be used to access any candidate-related updates in the future.

RRB will be conducting the Group D Level 1 exam in multiple sittings. The board had released the information on exam date and venue for candidates who will be giving exam from September 17th to October 16th on September 7th. For remaining candidates, the exam date and venue information will be released date after tomorrow, September 13th. Admit card for candidates giving the exam on September 17th will also be released on September 13th.

The RRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 62,907 Group D vacancies which include the positions of Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter, among others. The notification for the recruitment was released in February and around 15 million candidates have reportedly applied for these positions.