SBI Clerk Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the SBI Clerk exam

Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Fill in the blanks with appropriate option.

Rohit _______ a huge library and has a large collection of books in it.

(A) wants

(B) has

(C) wanted

(D) had

(E) needs

Ans: B

2. Find out the word wrongly spelt or inappropriate to the context?

Ravi met (1) with an acident (2) and broke (3) his leg the day he bought (4) his new car.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) All correct

Ans: B

3. Find out whether there is any grammatical or idiomatic error in the sentence.

1) Mangal Pandey was well known/ 2) because he was involved/ 3) in the initial stages/ 4) of the Indian rebellion.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) All correct

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

4. A man covered a distance of 180 km in 4 hours on a bike. How much distance will he cover on a bicycle in 8 hours if he rides the bicycle at one-sixth the speed of the bike?

(A) 72 km

(B) 54 km

(C) 84 km

(D) 60 km

(E) None of the rest

Ans: D

5. In an examination it is required to get 45% marks to pass. Jaswinder secured 612 marks and failed by 108 marks. What is the maximum marks of the examination?

(A) 1800

(B) 1600

(C) 1700

(D) 1500

(E) None of the rest

Ans: B

6. 415.25 − 627.10 + 958.55 = ?

(A) 747.5

(B) 674.7

(C) 750.7

(D) 747.9

(E) None of the rest

Ans: E

7. What would be the compound interest (in Rs.) accrued on an amount of Rs.9000 at the rate of 11 pcpa in two years?

(A) 2089.90

(B) 2140.90

(C) 2068.90

(D) 2085.50

(E) None of the rest

Ans: E

General awareness

8. Poverty line is expressed in terms of overall:

(A) per capita income

(B) per capita consumption expenditure

(C) per capita expenditure

(D) per capital development expenditure

(E) per capita GDP

Ans: A

9. EMI is a marketing tool if:

(A) it is very high

(B) it is very low

(C) it is increasing

(D) it is fluctuating

(E) it has no role in marketing

Ans: B

10. KYC means:

(A) Know you customers cool

(B) Keep your credit card

(C) Know your customers

(D) Keep your cool

(E) Keep your credit

Ans: C

