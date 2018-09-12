Razer Phone 2 launch announced for October 10, company sends media invites
Razer media invitation confirms the launch of second generation phone on Oct 10. The phone is expected to carry the 120Hz display refresh rate feature.
Razer Inc, a company that caters predominantly to the gaming audience, on the sidelines of their earnings report confirmed the launch of their upcoming phone. The US-based company has in fact even sent out invites for a launch of a new product, speculated to be the second-generation Razer Phone. The event is set for October 10th, which will take place at its headquarters in Hollywood, California, an Indian Express report confirmed.
Sticking to the template, the event will be hosted by Razer CEO Min-Lian Tan. However, Razer hasn’t revealed any further details. Interestingly, the event invite mentions “flagship gaming” and shows a green outline of what appears to be a smartphone.
There have been couple of rumours around the launch of the second-generation Razer smartphone for a while now. Notably earlier this week, Android Headlines published leaked renders of a new phone what they claim to be that of the Razer Phone 2. Based on the renders, it seems that Razer Phone 2 will sport an identical design as the original. Barring a few minor cosmetic changes, Razer Phone 2 will feature the same 16:9 aspect ratio display and the same dual front-facing speaker grills layout.
Nonetheless, we can certainly expect the company to carry forward 120Hz display refresh rate feature to Razer Phone 2. It was only recently that Razer CEO tweeted an image that read ‘The only phone with a true 120Hz screen’ re-emphasizing on Razer phone’s standing in the market.
Razer’s first Android smartphone was announced in November last year. The phone featured a Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and came equipped with a 4,000mAh battery supported via quick charge feature. We can expect the company to upgrade on these or at least carry forward the similar specifications for the Razer Phone 2.