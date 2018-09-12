Bihar Constable admit card released, download Bihar PET admit card at csbc.bih.nic.in
The CSBC has released the Bihar Driver Constable admit card for Bihar Police and Fire Service PET exam today.
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit cards for Bihar Constable 2018 physical endurance test (PET) today, September 17th. All candidates who have cleared the written exam and are eligible to appear for the PET can download their admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The PET round of the recruitment will be conducted from October 7th at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Higher Secondary School, Patna.
The recruitment notification for 1,669 vacancies for driver constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Service was released on February 20th, 2018, and the written exam was conducted on June 10th. The results for the written exam were released on August 20th and candidates who have cleared the written exam can appear for the PET round of Bihar Constable recruitment.
How to download Bihar Constable PET admit card
- Log on to the CSBC’s official website.
- Click on the link for downloading admit card for Driver Constable.
- Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.
- The admit card will be displayed, which should be printed out.
Candidates who are not able to download their admit card online can collect the duplicate admit card on October 3rd and 4th from the office, the details of which are in the admit card notification. The notification also has details of all the documents that candidates must bring during the PET round of the recruitment.