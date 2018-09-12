Exams

IIM CAT 2018: Registration date extended to September 26th; apply at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2018 registration began from August 8th and originally the last day to apply for the exam was September 19th which has now been extended.

by 
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad | Wikimedia Commons

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)‘s CAT 2018 registration period has been extended and the last date to register for the exam now is September 26th. Common Admission Test or better known as CAT 2018 registration started from August 8th and initially the last date to register was set for September 19th.

There have been no other changes in the schedule. The CAT exam will be held in test centres across 147 cities on November 25th and the admit card for the exam will be available on October 24th. The candidates will be given the option to select four test cities in order of preference at the time of the registration. The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For ST, SC and PwD candidates, the percentage is relaxed to 45%.

Here is how to register for IIM CAT 2018

  1. Log on to the official IIM CAT website.
  2. On the right side of the website, under the heading New Candidate Registration, click on Register.
  3. A new page or tab will open.
  4. Fill in all the required information, generate OTP and click on submit.
  5. Log-in credentials will be generated which can be used to login on the website.
  6. Candidates will have to login using their IIM CAT registration details and fill the IIM CAT application form.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.

The CAT exam is a pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions throughout the country. Apart from IIM institutes, candidates’ CAT score is accepted by many other institutions. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.