SBI PO Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the SBI PO exam

Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which part of the sentence has spelling or idiomatic error in it?

Such a situation (1) is neither feesible (2) nor desirable (3) in a democratic country like ours (4).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: B

2. Which of the phrases should replace the bolded phrases to make it meaningful and grammatically correct?

It is too early to say how the impact the new tax will have on investors.

(A) what impact

(B) that the impact

(C) how much impact

(D) what are the impacts of

(E) No correction required

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

3. Find the average of following sets of scores:

178, 863, 441, 626, 205, 349, 462, 82

(A) 505

(B) 441

(C) 349

(D) 493

(E) None of these

Ans: D

4. The product of two consecutive even numbers is 16128. Which is the larger number?

(A) 132

(B) 128

(C) 124

(D) 126

(E) None of these

Ans: B

5. In how many ways can the letters of the word ‘ABILITY’ be arranged?

(A) 5040

(B) 720

(C) 1260

(D) 2420

(E) None of these

Ans: E

6. 0.08 x ? x 2.5 = 1.12

(A) 6.5

(B) 6.6

(C) 5.5

(D) 5.6

(E) None of these

Ans: D

Logical reasoning

7. In a certain code language ‘how many goals scored’ is written as ‘5 3 9 7’; ‘many more matches’ is written as ‘9 8 2’ and ‘he scored five’ is written as ‘1 6 3’. How is ‘goals’ written in that code language?

(A) 5

(B) 7

(C) 5 or 7

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: D

8. If LMN is to ZYX and EFG is to DCB, then RST is to:

(A) WVU

(B) ORO

(C) KJI

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: D

9. Which of the following must be there to call something a song?

(A) Musical Instrument

(B) Classical Singer

(C) Words

(D) Film

(E) Drama

Ans: C

10. Which is the one that does not belong to the group?

(A) Brother

(B) Grandfather

(C) Mother

(D) Grandmother

(E) Father