Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) has declared the third allotment result fro the BCECE 2018 counselling for PCM group for admissions to engineering college today, September 19th. The BCECEB had began the registration for the third round September 15th to September 17th. Candidates who have registered for the BCECE counselling can the allotment result at bceceadmissions.nic.in. Candidates must take admissions on or before September 21st.

BCECE 2018 counselling this year has undergone significant postponements and changes in schedule . The first round of registration and choice filling was done from July 19th to July 25th and the first allotment was scheduled to be announced on July 28th. The whole counselling process was supposed to end on August 15th.

Here is how to check the BCECE 2018 Third Allotment result:

Log in to BCECE admission’s website. Click on Candidate Login button on the homepage. Selection the Engineering Stream and enter the log-in details and click on ‘Sign in’. The Allotment result will be displayed. Printout of the allotment letter is needed for admissions purpose.

The BCECEB had conducted the BCECE 2018 exam on April 29th and 30th. The results were released on June 19th. BCECEB also conducts admission to other professional courses in Medical, Polytechnic, and Agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar.