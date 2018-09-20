Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. In a row of children facing north, Bharat is eleventh from the right end and is third to the right of Samir who is fifteenth from the left end. Total how many children are there in the row?

(A) 29

(B) 28

(C) 30

(D) 27

(E) None of these

Ans: B

2. All paints are colours. Some colours are brands. Some brands are certificates. All certificates are degrees.

Conclusions :

I. Some brands are degrees.

II. Some certificates are colours.

III. Some colours are paints.

IV. No paint is degree.

(A) None follows

(B) Only I follows

(C) Only III follows

(D) Only either I or II follows

(E) None of these

Ans: E

General awareness

3. Which of the following amendments in the constitution of India are related with the institution of ‘Panchayat Raj’?

I. 106th

II. 100th

III. 73rd

IV. 74th

(A) Only I

(B) Only II

(C) Both III and IV

(D) Both I and II

(E) None of these

Ans: C

4. Which of the following terms is NOT used in a game of Lawn Tennis?

(A) Volley

(B) Smash

(C) Gambit

(D) Back hand drive

(E) Service

Ans: C

5. Which of the following is the normal period of “Kharif crop”?

(A) May to October

(B) July to December

(C) March to June

(D) January to March

(E) None of these

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

6. What should come in the place of question mark (?) in the following number series?

16, 104, 572, 2574, 9009, 22522.5, ?

(A) 33783.75

(B) 56306.25

(C) 28153.125

(D) 16891.875

(E) None of these

Ans: A

7. The simple interest accrued on an amount of Rs. 40,000 at the end of four years is Rs. 24,000. What would be the compound interest accrued on the same amount at the same rate in the same period?

(A) Rs. 25,960.75

(B) Rs. 30,000

(C) Rs. 29,960.25

(D) Rs. 27,000

(E) None of these

Ans: C

8. The average age of 32 boys in a class is 14 and the average age of 26 girls in the class is 12. What is the average age of all boys and girls? (Rounded off to 2 digits after the decimal)

(A) 12.90

(B) 13.10

(C) 13.50

(D) 13.70

(E) None of these

Ans: A

English

9. State owned banks may lose _______ Government business if they _______ to fulfill their development role.

(A) valuable, compete

(B) approved, omit

(C) lucrative, fail

(D) significant, neglected

(E) profitable, succeed

Ans: C

10. Which of the pair of phrases should replace the phrase given in bold in the following sentence to make the sentence grammatically meaningful and correct? If the sentence is correct as it is and no correction is required, mark (e) as the answer.

Improving from the quality of new recruits, the company is planning to devote greater resources to training.

(A) By improving

(B) In order to improve in

(C) To improve

(D) An improvement of

(E) No correction required