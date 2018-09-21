Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the number of vacancies for the Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician Group C recruitment from 26,505 to 64,371 positions.

In a notification released today, the board said that the number of vacancies for ALP now is 27,795 and the number of vacancies for Technicians is 36,576. Candidates were supposed to select the specific position for which they want to apply after the declaration of result of first stage, but now the Board has decided that the candidates must choose the position they wish to apply from September 22nd.

RRB had given an intimation in August that the number of positions might be increased to around 60,000 and this is the confirmation of the hint. Candidates who have appeared for the first stage of the exam are advised to visit the RRB regional website after September 22nd to submit their choice of position without fail before October 10th. Candidates who do not submit their choices will not be eligible to appear for the second stage of the recruitment.

Candidates who are qualified for more than one position and who have applied for multiple positions will be given a choice to modify and select one position. Candidates can also modify the choices if they wish. RRB has also decided to make available maths and physics as an exam trade over and above the relevant trades mentioned in the original notification.

Candidates can get full details regarding the modification of the trade, changes in the choices, refund policy among others in the notification available in this link. The last date to submit the choices is October 10th. RRB had conducted the first stage of exam for the Group C recruitment from August 9th to September 4th in 11 sittings. The answer keys of the exams have been released and the process of objections tracker is ongoing at the moment.