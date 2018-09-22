The official video teaser is out, the Flipkart landing page has been set up and numerous leaks have been spotted so far. Ahead of the scheduled launch on September 27th, the Chinese smartphone company, Realme, has generated quite a hype with their upcoming offering – Realme 2 Pro. The hype is justified as the phone is set to sport a tinier notch and a powerful chipset.

Realme India, which got separated from its erstwhile partner Oppo in May and only few months as an independent company, is presenting their third offering. The poster for the upcoming phone is available on the official site which reads ‘proud to be young’. It would seem that the company is marketing their flagship targeted primarily towards the younger generation.

However, the notable take away from the available teasers has to be the inclusion of what company likes to call a ‘Dewdrop Full Screen’ notch, similar to the waterdrop notch seen on Oppo F9 Pro. The pricing details haven’t been revealed, but keeping Realme’s frugal pricing in mind, we expect Realme 2 Pro to be the most affordable phone with tiniest notch feature.

Official teaser video

Moreover, Realme is set to equip this handset with whopping 8GB of RAM. In a tweet the company confirmed this news with the hash tag ‘MaxPowerMaxStyle’. Now it will be really interesting to see how Realme manages to keep the prices competitive with such premium features on offer.

We are done teasing you!

Experience the unlimited with the #Realme2Pro’s 8GB RAM.

Loved this surprise? #MaxPowerMaxStyle



Know more: https://t.co/s7S2hkWV7F pic.twitter.com/BfRDlocsT5 — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2018

As is already known, the phone will be unveiled on September 27 at 12:30 pm and the event will be live streamed as well. Partnering with Flipkart India, the affordable smartphone maker confirmed that Realme 2 Pro will be Flipkart exclusive.

Other known details include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor that will run on ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Though existence of the dual camera setup at the back has already been confirmed, there are no real figures out yet. It is speculated to boast 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.