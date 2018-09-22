Two new India-bound phones from the South Korean smart phone maker Samsung were announced today. The devices from company’s Galaxy J series – Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ were launched in India, just days after their global unveiling earlier this week. The budget smartphones feature a large Infinity displays, powerful batteries and a Snapdragon chipset. Additionally, they feature Dolby Atmos audio tech, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and much more.

“Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smart phone series, making up almost a third of all smart phones sold in India. We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing many features such as Side fingerprint, Emotify, Install Apps on SD Card, Glass finish and striking new reflective colours. Galaxy J6+ and J4+ are just what today’s millennials are looking for in their smart phone – supreme style and unmatched performance,” NDTV Gadgets quoted Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Mobile Business, Samsung India saying.

Though there are quite many similarities between the two phones in terms of battery, chipset and display specifications, J6+ gets comparatively powerful camera lenses and larger RAM and storage space.

Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J4+ is priced at Rs. 10,990, and will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants. The Samsung Galaxy J6+ price in India on the other hand has been set at Rs. 15,990, and the smart phone will come in Blue, Black, and Red colour variants.

Both the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ will be made available to buy via Samsung India’s retail outlets, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung Shop online stores, from September 25. As a launch offer, Samsung is discounting its one-time screen replacement Offer to Rs. 990 until November 11.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ and J6+ specifications

The Galaxy J4+ sports a 6-inch HD+ Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy J4+ bears a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the smart phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ shares identical display, battery and processor elements from its younger sibling J4+. But it comes with larger 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The camera as well is an upgrade as the phone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.