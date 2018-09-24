The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is accepting applications for 202 positions of Sub-Inspector of Police (Fingerprint). The notification for the recruitment was released on August 29th and application process has been ongoing since then. The last day to apply for the TNUSRB SI (Fingerprint) position is September 28th. All interested candidates can apply at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

There are 202 vacancies for the Tamil Nadu USRB SI (Fingerprint) positions for which the recruitment is being conducted. The Board has reserved 30% of the vacancies for women and transgender candidates, and they are also eligible to compete in all the remaining 70% seats. There are reservations also based on government rules for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply for the TNUSRB SI (Fingerprint) positions, and upper age limit for general candidates has been capped at 28 years with relaxation as per norms for candidates from reserved categories. Candidates must have a degree in Science and should have studied Tamil as a subject till 10th class or should pass the Tamil part-II test by TNPSC within 2 years of joining the service.

The candidates must clear a written exam and physical measurement test to qualify for the positions. The written exam pattern are different for candidates applying for open quota and departmental quota, the details of which can be accessed in the notification. The details of physical measurement test are also available in the notification.

Here is how to apply for TNUSRB SI (Fingerprint) positions