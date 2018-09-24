RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Admit card for PTI exam released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB PTI exam is being conducted to fill 4,500 vacancies.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the admit card for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III written exam today, September 24th. All candidates who have applied to appear on the RSMSSB PTI exam can download the admit from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for PTI is being conducted for recruiting 4500 vacancies.
The notification for the PTI Grade III vacancies was released on May 31st, 2018 and the application process was held until June 29th. The RSMSSB PTI exam will consist of two papers; the first paper is for 200 marks with 100 question and for 2-hour duration and the second paper with 130 question and for 260 marks for 2-hour duration. The detailed syllabus and exam pattern can be accessed in the official notification.
Here is how to download admit card for 2018 RSMSSB PTI exam:
- Log in to the RSMSSB’s official website.
- Click on Admit Card button the home page.
- Click on the link to download the admit card for PTI Grade III exam.
- Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link on the right panel.
- Enter the required details on the page and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.
- The admit card for the RSMSSB PTI exam will be available for download and print out.