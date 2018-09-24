Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the admit card for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III written exam today, September 24th. All candidates who have applied to appear on the RSMSSB PTI exam can download the admit from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for PTI is being conducted for recruiting 4500 vacancies.

The notification for the PTI Grade III vacancies was released on May 31st, 2018 and the application process was held until June 29th. The RSMSSB PTI exam will consist of two papers; the first paper is for 200 marks with 100 question and for 2-hour duration and the second paper with 130 question and for 260 marks for 2-hour duration. The detailed syllabus and exam pattern can be accessed in the official notification.

Here is how to download admit card for 2018 RSMSSB PTI exam: