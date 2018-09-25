The Samsung Galaxy A7 India launch marks the South Korean smartphone maker’s first handset with three cameras on the back. Just days after its global unveiling, the device was launched at a media-only event at Samsung’s experience centre at Bengaluru’s Opera House.

Talking about the handset, Samsung India Director Sumit Walia said that the triple rear camera setup will satisfy the requirements of the millenials who love to click and edit photos on their phones, Indian Express reported via live updates.

the biggest pieces of information that was revealed at the event was the price of the Samsung Galaxy A7. The Samsung Galaxy A7 price in India for the the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been set at Rs. 23,990, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs. 28,990.

Both variants come in Blue, Black, and Gold colours. The smartphone will become available via the Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House, and Flipkart on September 27th and September 28th. After that it will go on open sale via all channels, including offline.

As most features were already known, Samsung highlighted the phone’s AR Emoji function in the selfie camera. Further there were extensive explanations on the phone’s capabilities and features such as the 6-inch full-HD+ Infinity Display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Exynos 7885 SoC, and 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top. the phone sports a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

The triple rear camera setup has a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus. For selfies, there is a single 24-megapixel fixed-focus camera sensor at the front along with an LED flash.