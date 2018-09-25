Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Choose the set of words for the blanks which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

There is no clear _______ as to why so many companies start at the same time with broadly the _______ ideas.

(A) signal, aloof

(B) indication, same

(C) explanation, related

(D) clues, equal

(E) prove, like

Ans: B

2. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it.

Authorities have (1)/ derived requests (2)/ for private hospital care (3)/ to the accuse. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No Error

Ans: D

3. Which option fits best contextually for the blank?

Technology allows them to make more and better products. Our buildings are better through the use of technology. We travel in more comfort and speed as a _______ of technology.

(A) source

(B) result

(C) matter

(D) precursor

(E) fortune

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. ? % of 750.11 × 34.90 + 6.995 = 3000

(A) 12

(B) 15

(C) 18

(D) 75

(E) 60

Ans: A

5. There are 6 consecutive odd numbers. The difference between the square of the average of the first three numbers and the square of the average of the last three numbers is 288. What is the last odd number?

(A) 31

(B) 27

(C) 29

(D) 25

(E) 33

Ans: C

6. In a bag, there are 6 red balls and 9 green balls. Two balls are drawn at random, what is the probability that at least one of the balls drawn is red?

(A) 29/35

(B) 7/15

(C) 23/35

(D) 2/5

(E) 19/35

Ans: C

7. Find the missing term in the following series:

250; 235; 205; 160; ? ; 25

(A) 110

(B) 150

(C) 75

(D) 100

(E) 120

Ans: D

Logical reasoning

8. D is the mother of S. S is the sister of T. T is the mother of. R. R is the only son of J. J is the father of U. U is married to K. How is J related to D?

(A) Brother-in-law

(B) Son-in-law

(C) Grandson

(D) Son

(E) Nephew

Ans: B

9. If LMN is to ZYX and EFG is to DCB, then RST is to:

(A) WVU

(B) ORO

(C) KJI

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: D

10. Point J is 20m to the north of Point G. Point G is 10m to the west of Point K. Point K is 15m to the south of Point L. Ashish is standing at Point T which is 30m to the east of Point L. He starts walking towards south and walks for 35m. He takes a right turn and stops at Point M after walking for 40m. How far and in which direction is Point G with respect to Point M?

(A) 15m towards South

(B) 15m towards West

(C) 20m towards South

(D) 15m towards North

(E) 20m towards North