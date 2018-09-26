The IIM CAT 2018 registration has been ongoing since August 8th and today is the last day to apply for the exam. The registration was supposed to end on September 19th but was extended by a week. All interested candidates who have not already applied are supposed to finish the registration process by today before 5 pm.

The CAT exam is a pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions. CAT score is also accepted by many other institutions for their admission purpose. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

The CAT exam will be held in test centres across 147 cities on November 25th and the admit card for the exam will be available on October 24th. The candidates will be given the option to select four test cities in order of preference at the time of the registration. The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For ST, SC and PwD candidates, the percentage is relaxed to 45%.

Here is how to register for IIM CAT 2018

Log on to the official IIM CAT website. On the right side of the website, under the heading New Candidate Registration, click on Register. A new page or tab will open. Fill in all the required information, generate OTP and click on submit. Log-in credentials will be generated which can be used to login on the website. Candidates will have to login using their IIM CAT registration details and fill the IIM CAT application form.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.