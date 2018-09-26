With the launch of the OnePlus 6T largely speculated to be sometime in the next few weeks, new information has now surfaced online showing an alleged invite for the India launch of the OnePlus 6T slated for October 17th.

However, said invite was spotted on the Chinese social media website, so there is no word on the OnePlus 6T launch for India. The invite has the tagline “Unlock The Speed” most likely pointing towards the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There were also new renders leaked along with the alleged invite. These new renders point at the existence of a third camera sensor at the back, a departure from the dual rear camera setup of the OnePlus 6. However, a triple camera setup at the rear still feels like a bit of stretch, considering T models have received only minor upgrades in the past.

The leak comes to us courtesy a user on Chinese social media website Weibo, as reported by NDTV Gadgets. Interestingly, the October 17th date coincides with the date mentioned in the screenshot officially shared by OnePlus with CNET. Apart from the launch date, country, and tagline, the invite gives out no other details of the OnePlus 6T.

About the third camera sensor, the render showcases the third sensor slightly separated from the other two. Comparing that with whta we’ve seen of the phone in the official OnePlus 6T TV ad in India, celebrity ambassador Amitabh Bachchan was covering the portion where the third camera would have been.

One could speculate that this was an intentional decision on the company’s part to keep this information under wraps. So, we will have to wait and see if OnePlus manages to pull of this surprise or whether it will have a regular two-camera setup at the rear.

However, what we know for sure is that there will be a waterdrop-style notch on the OnePlus 6T and also an in-display fingerprint sensor, as confirmed by the company. Moreover, the OnePlus 6T will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack; instead will come bundled with a pair of USB Type-C earphones. Keeping in mind previous trends, the OnePlus 6T will most likely borrow the Snapdragon 845 SoC and RAM options from the OnePlus 6. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

As for pricing, back in August this year a report had suggested that the OnePlus 6T would continue the higher price trend and sport a price tag of $550 in the US, a slight uptick from the OnePlus 6’s base price. OnePlus 6T price in India is not known yet, but it will be exclusive to Amazon India as per a teaser on the e-tailer’s website.