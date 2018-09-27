Realme is back in the news again with the launch of their flagship phone, the Realme 2 Pro. The Chinese brand, only a couple of months old, still manages to surprise each time with astonishgly frugal pricing. The Realme 2 Pro is being offered in three RAM variants starting from Rs. 13,990 for the base 4GB model.

The new phone comes on the back of Realme 2 which was launched just last month. What’s new with the Realme 2 Pro is there is an upgrade in RAM, processor, camera, and other departments.

With aggressive price in India, the company is looking to entice buyers with a tinier waterdrop-shaped display notch, which the company has labelled a Dewdrop notch, up to 8GB of RAM, and a powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC. Such premium features on board at under 18k pricing definitely makes the Realme 2 Pro a value-for-money product.

Additionally, the smartphone sports a polycarbonate resin dewdrop back cover, delivering a sense of transparency. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor and a horizontally stacked dual camera setup.

Realme 2 Pro price in India

The base variant of the Realme 2 Pro – the one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage – has been priced at Rs. 13,990. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will retail for Rs.15,990, while the top-end variant boasting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage retails at Rs. 17,990. It will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on October 11th from 12 a.m. IST, and will be available in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour options.

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The Realme 2 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS OS 5.2 custom software. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The storage is also expandable via microSD card slot by up to 256GB.

Coming to the optics, the Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup: one a 16-megapixel sensor and the other a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor along with AI Beauty 2.0 for better selfies. The Realme 2 Pro packs a fairly large 3,500mAh battery, but it is smaller than that on the Realme 2, which sports a 4,230mAh battery.