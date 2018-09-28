Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Valmiki National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which of the following states in India?

(A) Gujarat

(B) Madhya Pradesh

(C) Karnataka

(D) Assam

(E) Bihar

Ans: E

2. CSR and SLR is reserved in which form in the bank?

(A) Cash and liquidity

(B) Liquidity and cash

(C) Both are reserved as cash

(D) Both are reserved as liquidity

(E) Both are reserved in other forms

Ans: C

3. Ahmedabad city is located in the banks of which river?

(A) Narmada

(B) Sabarmati

(C) Yamuna

(D) Godavari

(E) Tapti

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. Train A crosses a pole in 25 seconds and train B crosses a pole in 1 min and 15 sec. Length of train A is half the length of train B. What is the respective ratio between the speeds of Train A and Train B?

(A) 3:2

(B) 3:4

(C) 5:3

(D) 2:5

(E) 4:3

Ans: A

5. How many kilograms of salt at 42 paise per kilogram must we mix with 25 kilogram of salt of 24 paise per kilogram so that we may on selling the mixture at 40 paise per kilogram gain 25% on the outlay?

(A) 15 kg

(B) 20 kg

(C) 18 kg

(D) 24 kg

(E) 26 kg

Ans: B

6. A bag contains 20 tickets numbered 1 to 20. Two tickets are drawn at random. What is the probability that both numbers are prime?

(A) 8/20

(B) 14/95

(C) 7/20

(D) 21/190

(E) 21/95

Ans: B

7. A number when divided by 627 leaves a remainder of 43. By dividing the same number by 19, the remainder will be _______.

(A) 32

(B) 43

(C) 13

(D) 5

(E) 7

Ans: D

English

8. Find which part of the sentence has grammatical or idiomatic error.

Even a newly-recruited teacher in a government high school gets more than what a former principal gets as a pension.

(A) Even a newly recruited teacher

(B) in a government high school gets

(C) more than what

(D) a former principal gets as pension

(E) No error

Ans: E

9. Fill in the blanks with appropriate option.

If India is _______ on protecting its resources, international business appears equally _______ to safeguard its profits.

(A) dreaded, fragile

(B) stubborn, weak

(C) bent, determined

(D) approaching, settled

(E) obsessed, prepared

Ans: C

10. Fill in the blanks with appropriate option.

Lack of financing options _______ with HR and technological _______ make small and medium enterprise sector the most vulnerable component of our economy.

(A) except, loophole

(B) coupled, challenges

(C) armed, benefits

(D) registered, strategies

(E) strengthened, facilities