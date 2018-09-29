Regarding Lenovo’s highly anticipated Z5 Pro, a company executive has confirmed that the upgraded Lenovo Z5 Pro will arrive on October 1st, and the variant may sport some of what was promised by company VP Chang Chen, if not all of it. This can be taken as an almost official confirmation.

For the uninitiated, earlier ahead of the Z5 launch in June, VP Chang Chen had released several teasers promising a notch-less display, a mammoth battery, and 4TB of storage. However, none of that was seen on the Lenovo Z5 when it was unveiled officially.

But those promised upgrades could be seen on the upcoming Pro model from Lenovo. One of the executives at the Chinese company has shared an image of Chen at a press conference in Beijing showcasing a notch-less Lenovo Z5 Pro. On Weibo, the executive said that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will be officially announced on October 1st, which is National Day in China.

On the other hand, NDTV Gadgets reported the executive saying, “there are surprises on National Day, and that he will take care of the old Liu in the future,” hinting at all the tall claims made by Cheng.

Other details on the Lenovo Z5 Pro are scarce at the moment, and the rumours seem untrustworthy in Lenovo’s case, considering the disappoint in the past. In any case, the Lenovo Z5 Pro will be made official on October 1st, with specifications and pricing details being revealed.