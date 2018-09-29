After much waiting, speculation and rumour, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is as official as it is going to get, without actually being official. The latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer has made it to Thailand, courtesy the Mi forum.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro is touted to come with key upgrades such as a dual selfie camera setup at both ends, a 19:9 ratio display with a notch, upgraded rear camera sensors, a slightly bigger display, and AI-based features.

It must be noted here that this is not an official announcement as Xiaomi has made no statement about the Redmi Note 6 Pro in China or other major markets. Notably, the phone is not yet listed on Xiaomi Thailand’s website. However, the consumer forum details can be considered as good as the real deal. So expect an official announcement for the home market soon.

As per the information available, a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in several departments, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 636, the same as that of its predecessor. Also there’s a massive battery on board that can last for up to 2 days, as per company claims.

Now coming to pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price is set at THB 6,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration in Thailand, which is roughly Rs. 15,700 on conversion. Other variants of the smartphone have not yet been announced. However, the availability date has been set for September 27th to September 30th via Thailand-based e-commerce sites.

In terms of colour options, the new device is being made available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold variants, with a free bundled Mi Selfie Stick or Mi Wi-Fi Repeater. There is no word on the Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India or release date yet, as might be expected.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen panel and boasts of 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned earlier, the handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of in-built storage.

The dual rear camera setup comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. On the front, it bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.