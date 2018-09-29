Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design or UCEED 2019 registration is set to begin from October 9th. The last date to apply for the UCEED 2019 is November 9th without late fees and November 16th with late fees. The UCEED 2019 exam will be conducted on January 19th. All interested candidates can apply for the UCEED exam at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is organised for admissions to Bachelor in Design courses and 2019 exam is being conducted by the IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The 2019 UCEED will be conducted by the IIT Bombay. UCEED is a test centre-based computer examination for 3-hour duration and will be held in 24 cities in India and in Dubai.

Eligibility:

Candidates from the unreserved category must be born on or after October 1st, 1994 and October 1st, 1989 for candidates from reserved category. Candidates must have also cleared the class XII exam from any stream. A candidate can attempt UCEED twice and that too in consecutive years.

Exam Pattern:

The UCEED is a computer-based exam and will have one question paper for 3-hour duration and will be in the English language for 300 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections. The first section will be numerical-based questions and the answers will be entered through a virtual keyboard. Section B and C will have multiple choice questions where section B may have more than one correct answer.

The candidates interested in applying for the UCEED 2019 can access more information on the exam pattern, syllabus, application process and other details in the official brochure. The admit card for the exam will be released on January 1st, 2019 and the result is expected to be declared on March 1st, 2019.