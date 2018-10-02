The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin the registration for December 2018 Common Proficiency Test (CPT) from October 4th. All candidates who are interested in appearing for the CPT exam can apply at icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply for the ICAI CPT December 2018 exam is October 25th and the exam is set to be conducted on December 16th, 2018.

The CPT exam will be conducted in two sessions on December 16th; the first session from 10:30 to 12:30 pm will test the candidates on Fundamentals of Accounting and Mercantile Law, and the second session from 2 pm to 4 pm will test the candidates on General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be objective in nature and will be pencil and paper based.

The candidate must have cleared the 12th exam to be eligible to appear for the CPT exam. The candidate must have at least registered for if not already switched over to the common proficiency course on or before June 30th, 2017 and should have revalidated their registration.

The exam is set to be conducted in 196 cities throughout India and five international centres i.e. Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat. The details of the centres can be accessed in the official CPT notification which can be accessed in this link.