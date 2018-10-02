Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

ENGLISH

1. One of the four words printed in bold may be either wrongly spelt or inappropriate.

Such a situation is neither feesible nor desirable in democratic country like ours.

(a) situation

(b) feasible

(c) desirable

(d) ours

(e) All correct

Ans: B

2. Which option will replace the bolded phrase to make in meaningful and grammatically correct?

Kindly ask his advice regarding the various health insurance policies presently available.

(a) him to advise that

(b) regarding his advice

(c) that he should advice

(d) about his advice

(e) No correction required

Ans: E

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

3. What should come in the place of the question mark?

3 7 13 ? 31 43

(a) 18

(b) 19

(c) 23

(d) 21

(e) None of the others

Ans: D

4. Vinitha bought a watch with 24% discount on the selling price. If the watch cost her Rs. 779, what is the original selling price of the watch?

(a) 1000

(b) 950

(c) 1040

(d) Cannot be determined

(e) None of the others

Ans:E

5. The difference between 38% of a number and 24% of the same number is 135.10. What is 40% of that number?

(a) 394

(b) 370

(c) 378

(d) 386

(e) None of the others

Ans: D

6. What is the least number to be added to 4700 to make it a perfect square?

(a) 74

(b) 69

(c) 76

(d) 61

(e) None of the others

Ans: D

LOGICAL REASONING

7. Which of the followings pairs does not belong to the group?

(a) RICE:ECIR

(b) WINGS:SGNIW

(c) SMART:RTSMA

(d) COUSIN:SINCOU

(e) BRAKE:AKRFB

Ans: E

8. Which one of the following options does not belong to the group?

(a) LOJ

(b) FID

(c) RUP

(d) ILN

(e) CFA

Ans: D

9. Madhu said, “My mother’s only son Ashok has no son.” Which of the following can be concluded?

(a) Ashok has only daughters

(b) Ashok is not married

(c) Ashok does not have a father

(d) Ashok has only one sister

(e) None of the others

Ans: A

10. Rahul starts running from point A and runs 15 kilometres towards south. He takes a left turn and runs 20 kilometres. Now he runs 9 kilometres after taking a right turn. He finally takes a right turn and runs 20 kilometres and stops at point B. How far is point B with respect to point A?

(a) 24 km

(b) 40 km

(c) 45 km

(d) 29 km

(e) 49 km