Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the official notification for the State Service Exam 2018 on October 2nd. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 160 positions throughout the state in various departments.

The online application process will start from December 7th, 2018 and the last day to apply is January 5th, 2019. All candidates who are interested in applying for the CGPSC SSE 2018 exam can apply at psc.cg.gov.in.

The detailed breakdown of the 160 vacancies can be accessed in the official notification. The recruitment process will involve a preliminary exam and a Main exam for candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage of the recruitment. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam have to apply again at the official website to appear for the Main exam.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 17th, 2019 in two sessions, 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. The preliminary exam will be conducted in 16 centres throughout the state. The Main exam will be held at five centres and is scheduled to be conducted on June 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24, 2019.

Candidates who are from unreserved category need to be between the ages of 21 and 28 years to be eligible to apply for the CGPSC SSE recruitment exam. Relaxation in the maximum age limit will be given for the candidates from reserved categories according to the norms. Candidates must be graduate or must hold an equivalent educational qualification to be eligible to apply.