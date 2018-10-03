National Institution of Open Schooling has begun the registration process for the second year exam for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2017-19 batch from October 1st. All candidates who have cleared the first exam and want to appear for the second exam can pay the examination fee at the NIOS D.El.Ed website, dled.nios.ac.in, to register for the exam. The last day to register is October 15th.

NIOS D.El.Ed second year exam will be conducted in two stages. The first stage or the third exam will have two modules (506 and 507) and the exam will be conducted in December 2018. The fourth exam will have three modules (508 and 509/510) and the exam will be conducted in February-March 2019. The registration fee for all the exams is Rs. 1000 which needs to be paid on or before October 15th, 2018.

Here is how to pay the exam fee for NIOS D.El.Ed Second Year (2017-19)

Click on the direct link to access the payment page. Enter the Enrollment Number and click on ‘Submit’. Click on the Medium and enter all the relevant information. The page will be directed to the online payment page. Once the payment is successful, online acknowledgement will be generated which can be printed out.

The December 2018 and February-March 2019 NIOS D.El.Ed exam for second year will be conducted for five subjects, the details of which are as follows.