BSE becomes India’s first stock exchange to launch commodity derivatives contracts

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has become the first stock exchange in the country to launch commodity derivatives contracts in gold and silver.

Up to now, commodity derivatives contracts were available only on MCX and NCDEX.

This move is expected to help in efficient price discovery and make it cost-effective.

The BSE also plans to launch crude oil and copper contracts, and to launch more agri commodities in the future.

Petroleum minister launches SATAT initiative for green transport

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has launched an innovative initiative called SATAT.

SATAT is an initiative aimed at providing a Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation.

The aim is to set up Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production plants and make available CBG in the market for use in automotive fuels.

Production of bio-gas will benefit both vehicle-users as well as farmers and entrepreneurs.

President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to India’s first good Samaritan protection bill of Karnataka

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a bill providing legal protection to the good Samaritans in Karnataka who help accident victims with emergency medical care within the golden hour.

The bill is called the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation during Emergency Situations) Bill, 2016.

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to give legal protection to good Samaritans.

BCCI brought under RTI Act by Central Information Commission

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has brought the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the RTI (Right to Information) Act.

The commission found that the nature and characteristics of the BCCI fulfil the required conditions of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, which defines ‘public authority’.

This makes the BCCI answerable to the people.

The BCCI will now have to put in place online and offline mechanisms to receive applications for information under the RTI Act.

Niwari becomes 52nd district of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Government has announced the creation of a new district called Niwari, which has become the 52nd district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Niwari district has been carved out of the Tikamgarh district.

It will include three tehsils of present Tikamgarh district viz. Niwari, Orchha and Prithvipur.

India-origin professor Gita Gopinath named IMF Chief Economist

Harvard University professor Gita Gopinath, who was born in India, has been appointed the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

Gopinath will succeed Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld.

She is also the economic adviser to the Kerala CM.

Rangachari Sridharan appointed Chairperson of NFRA

The government has appointed former IAS officer Rangachari Sridharan as chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

The NFRA will function as an independent regulator for the auditing profession.

