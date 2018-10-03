The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released vacancies for 138 Assistant Professor positions for Government Medical College. The Assistant Professor vacancies were notified in a notification released on September 28th. The application process has started at the official website, ukmssb.org, and interested candidates must apply on or before October 26th.

The detailed breakdown of the specialty and reserved vacancies can be gathered in the official notification. Candidates must be between 30 and 45 years old, with a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Minimum qualification is as per the latest MCI-TEQ regulation for teachers in Medication Institutions Regulation, 1998 (Amended upto 8th June, 2017).

The UKMSSB Asst Professor vacancies are for multiple specialities; however, the bulk of the vacancies is for Community Medicine (16 positions), General Medicine (12 positions), General Surgeon (13 positions), and Obstetrics and Gynaecology (13 positions). The recruitment for these Uttarakhan MSSB positions will be done based on an interview round. Candidates can access more details on the process in the official notification.

Here is how to apply for UKMSSB Asst. Professor positions