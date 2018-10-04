The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification that details the registration of class 9 and 11 students, according to a report by the Indian Express. This is for the current academic year; i.e. 2018-19. Affiliated schools must register themselves and proceed with the online registration, as per the report.

The online registration process will be open up to October 22nd, and can be done at the official website, cbse.nic.in. In the notification, schools are advised to offer those subjects that are permitted by the board. If they don’t offer such subjects, the CBSE could take action against the schools, which could lead to cancellation of candidature of students.

According to the CBSE, Aadhaar number is not necessary for online registration, and although the online registration has an Aadhaar filed, students can opt to submit their passport number, bank account number or any valid government ID number.

The application fee is Rs.150, and there is exemption for students with disabilities. The last date to pay the CBSE class 9 and 11 registration fee online is October 22nd. Registering after this will attract a late fee – Rs.500 for registration up to October 30th, Rs.1,000 up to November 12th, Rs.2,000 up to November 20th, and Rs.5,000 up to November 28th.