Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. In a certain code language,

‘Thin paper neatly folded’ is written as @D6, %R5, !N4, ?Y6

‘Four people from USA’ is written as @M4, %E6, #A3, @R4

‘Urban development programme launched’ is written as % E9, *T11, #N5 &D8

‘Dhaya likes forties hero’ is written as @E7, &E5, *A5, $O4

The code for the word ‘People’ is:

(A) @M4

(B) %E6

(C) #A3

(D) @R4

(E) None of these

Ans: B

2. Choose the correct set of statements that logically satisfies the given conclusions.

Conclusions :

All dogs being monkeys is a possibility.

Some Monkeys are Cats is a possibility.

Statements :

Statements – 1: All dogs are cats. No cat is Pig. All Pigs are Monkeys.

Statements – 2: No Cat is dog. No dog is Monkey. No Monkey is pig.

Statements – 3: All dogs are cats. No dog is Pig. No cat is monkey.

Statements – 4: All Cats are dogs. No cat is Pig. No dog is Monkey.

Statements – 5: All dogs are cats. No cat is Monkey. All Pigs are Monkeys.

(A) Only Statements – 1

(B) Only Statements – 2

(C) Only Statements – 3

(D) Only Statements – 4

(E) Only Statements – 5

Ans: A

3. Six persons A, B, C, D, E and F have different weights and heights. B is taller than A and E but lighter than A and E. D is taller than B. E is only taller than C and F. Only one person lighter than A. D is heavier than C and E but not the heaviest. The number of person is heavier than F is same as shorter than him. Not more than two persons are heavier than C.

Who among the following is shortest in the group?

(A) C

(B) F

(C) E

(D) A

(E) D

Ans: B

General awareness

4. The main objective of the import substitution is _______.

(A) to discourage the demand for imports

(B) to encourage domestic production

(C) to encourage domestic consumption

(D) to make the goods relatively more expensive

(E) to encourage import of goods from foreign economies



Ans: B

5. In Income tax, 10% surcharge is applicable to individuals who earn _______.

(A) Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh

(B) Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1 Crore

(C) Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 Crore

(D) Rs. 1 Crore to Rs. 5 Crore

(E) Rs. 5 Crore & above

Ans: C

6. The slowdown in the rate of increase of prices of goods & services in National GDP over time is called _______.

(A) Disinflation

(B) Deflation

(C) Stagflation

(D) Demand-pull Inflation

(E) Hyperinflation

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

7. The sum of ages of A, B and C is 81 years. One year before the ratio of ages of A&B was 1:2. One year before the ratio of ages of B&C was 4:7. So find the age of B after 6 years?

(A) 33 years

(B) 35 years

(C) 42 years

(D) 31 years

(E) 29 years

Ans: D

8. If the sum of the circumference of a circle and the circumference of a semicircle of same radius (R) is 400cm. Then find the radius of another circle whose radius is 200% more than R?

(A) 75cm

(B) 105cm

(C) 63cm

(D) 48cm

(E) 42cm

Ans: B

English

9. In the given statements, two blanks are stated. Each blank can be filled with more than one option. Find the combination/s which can most suitably complete the sentence without altering the meaning of the statement.

Economic globalization is the increasing economic ______ of national economies across the world through a rapid increase in cross-border movement of goods, services, technology, and capital. Whereas the globalization of business is centred around the ________ of international trade regulations as well as tariffs, taxes, and other impediments that suppresses global trade, economic globalization is the process of increasing economic integration between countries, leading to the emergence of a global marketplace or a single world market.

I. Interdependence

II. Rivalry

III. Diminution

IV. Tyranny

V. Specious

(A) I-IV

(B) II-III

(C) I-III

(D) III-V

(E) No combination fits

Ans: C

10. A few sentences which are grammatically correct and meaningful are stated. Connect them to form pairs with the given word in the best possible way without changing the intended meaning. Choose the answer accordingly.

WHILE

A) Point-source pollution enters the environment and the place most affected is usually the area immediately around the source and are often neglected by the government.

B) A great deal of water pollution happens not from one single source but from many different scattered sources which is called nonpoint-source pollution and are taken care of.

C) We know that pollution is a human problem because it is a relatively recent development in the planet’s history: before the 19th century Industrial Revolution, people lived more in harmony with their immediate environment.

D) Many initiatives have been taken by local people to reduce pollution and take care of the point sources.

(A) A-B

(B) B-C

(C) C-D

(D) Both A-B and A-D

(E) Both A-C and A-D