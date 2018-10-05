NMCG partners with TSAF to launch rafting expedition “Mission Gange”

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has partnered with Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) to launch the Mission Gange.

The mission is a month-long rafting expedition of a team of 40 members.

It will be led by the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everes, Bachendri Pal.

The expedition will create awareness at the local level through Ganga Chaupals and other interactions.

RBI allows state-owned oil companies to borrow long-term working capital from overseas

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed state-owned oil companies to borrow long-term working capital from overseas.

The RBI has relaxed the policy on borrowing from overseas, allowing state-owned fuel retailers to raise up to 10 billion US dollars.

Up to now, oil marketing companies were not allowed to raise external commercial borrowing (ECB) for working capital needs on a long-term basis.

They were allowed to raise a maximum of one-year overseas loan by way of buyers credit, repay it within 12 months and raise it again thereafter.

India launches ‘Operation Samudra Maitri’ to help tsunami-hit Indonesia

India has launched ‘Operation Samudra Maitri’ to provide assistance to the survivors of last week’s earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi province of Indonesia.

Two IAF aircraft – a C-130J and a C-17 – carried medical personnel and relief material for humanitarian assistance.

The C-130J aircraft had on board a medical team along with tents and equipment to set up a field hospital.

The C-17 aircraft carried medicines, generators, tents and water to provide immediate assistance to people affected in the aftermath.

Indian naval ships INS Tir, INS Sujatha and INS Shardul have also been mobilised for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

SIDBI launches entrepreneurship awareness campaign Udyam Abhilasha

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has launched a national-level entrepreneurship awareness campaign titled Udyam Abhilasha.

The campaign has been launched in 115 aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog in 28 states, and aims to reach 15,000 youth.

Mukesh Ambani ranked Forbes richest Indian for 11th consecutive year

Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani has been ranked the richest Indian for the 11th consecutive year, according to a Forbes Magazine report.

Mukesh Ambani has an estimated net worth of USD 47.3 billion.

He is also the biggest gainer this year, having added USD 9.3 billion to his wealth.

Second on the Forbes India Rich List 2018 is Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, while ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal has moved into third spot.

SoftBank Group CEO promises free electricity after 25 years

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has vowed to give free power from solar power projects after 25 years of PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) to all ISA (International Solar Alliance) member countries.

He said that the group was investing in technology and innovation so that solar energy can be harnessed efficiently to provide free power to children, mothers and communities across the world.

Son was speaking at the 2nd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo, (REINVEST- 2018).

Chanda Kochhar quits as CEO of ICICI Bank

Chanda Kochhar has quit as CEO of ICICI Bank.

The ICICI Bank Board of Directors accepted her request to seek early retirement from the bank.

ICICI has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and chief executive officer for five years.

In June, a panel was set up under retired Supreme Court judge Justice Srikrishna to probe allegations against Kochhar.

The ongoing enquiry instituted by the Board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry.

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score century on test debut

Prithvi Shaw has become the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut.

Shaw achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 329 days against the West Indies in Rajkot, Gujarat.

He broke a 59-year-old record set by AA Baig, who was 20 years and 126 days old.

Prithvi Shaw is only the second Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score a Test ton before turning 19.

