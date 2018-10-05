Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. The abbreviation ‘PLA’ stands for:

(A) Private Liberation Army

(B) People’s Liberation Armed Force

(C) Public Liberation Army

(D) People’s Liberation Army

(E) People’s Liberty Army

Ans: D

2. SARFAESI Act 2001 is applicable to the banking industry for:

(A) regulating service conditions of employee

(B) appointment of nominee directors on the bank boards

(C) None of the other options

(D) streamlining documentation

(E) facilitating enforcement of security for recovery of bad loans

Ans: E

3. Which of the following countries is the largest producer of the Gold?

(A) Canada

(B) China

(C) Peru

(D) Australia

(E) Colombia

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. If one-third of one-seventh of a number is 15, then two-fifth of that number is:

(A) 158

(B) 165

(C) 142

(D) 136

(E) 126

Ans: E

5. The area of a two circular fields are in the ratio of 25:64, respectively. If the radius of the latter is 16 metres, then what is the radius of the former?

(A) 14 m

(B) 10 m

(C) 6 m

(D) 18 m

(E) 8 m

Ans: B

6. 16 times X is equal to 5 times Y. If 8 is subtracted from Y, it is 10 more than 2 times of X. What is the sum of X and Y?

(A) 78

(B) 39

(C) 48

(D) 92

(E) 63

Ans: E

7. Glenn labelled the price of an article in such a way so as to earn 25% profit. However, while selling he offered 6% discount on the labelled price. If he sold it for 10,340, what is the cost price of the article?

(A) Rs. 9200

(B) Rs. 8000

(C) Rs. 8800

(D) Rs. 8600

(E) Rs. 8400

Ans: C

Logical reasoning

8. The position of how many digits will remain the same if the digits in the number 297345618 are arranged in the descending order within the number, from left to right?

(A) None

(B) Two

(C) More than three

(D) Three

(E) One

Ans: E

9. In a certain code, the word ‘DOUBT’ is written as ‘$#35&’ and the word ‘BONES’ is written as ‘5#@67’. How is the word ‘STONE’ written in the code?

(A) 7&#@6

(B) 7@53#

(C) 7&53#

(D) $673@

(E) &753#

Ans: A

10. Among five friends A, B, C, D and E, each running at a different speed in a race, who ran the second slowest when E ran faster than only two friends, A ran faster than D but slower than B, and B did not run the fastest?

(A) D

(B) B

(C) C

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) A