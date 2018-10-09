Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has declared the result of Indian Air Force Airmen examination for the February 2019 batch today, October 9th. All the candidates who had participated in the examination can check the result at airmenselection.cdac.in website. The exam was conducted for the recruitment of Group X and Y positions.

CASB had conducted the phase I of the Air Force Airmen Group X and Y examination on September 13th to 16th. The phase II of the recruitment will be involve a test and candidates are requested to bring various documents. The candidates who have cleared the exam can access the documents that they need to provide for the phase II in this link.

Here is how to check the Airmen Group X and Y phase I test result: