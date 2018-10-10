The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) begins the application process for the recruitment of 500 Group B Assistant Section Office (ASO) from October 10th. OPSC had released the notification for the ASO positions on September 19th. All candidates who are interested in applying for the OPSC ASO positions can apply at opsc.gov.in on or before November 9th.

The notification states that 266 ASO vacancies are for general category candidates, 87 for SEBC, 75 for Scheduled Caste candidates, and 72 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The last day to pay the application fee at any State Bank of India Branch will be November 13th, 2018. The written exam for the OPSC ASO recruitment 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on December 12th, 2018. Candidates can access the official notification for details in this link.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply for OPSC ASO position. The maximum age limit for the candidates is 32 years but candidates from reserved categories can avail for relaxation on the maximum age limit as per the rule. Candidates must have at least attained a graduate degree and should have adequate knowledge of computers.

Here is how to apply for the OPSC ASO 2018 recruitment:

Log in to the official OPSC ASO Recruitment website. Click on ‘Apply Online’ against the ASO advertisement. Follow the instruction and fill the application process. Submit the application and take a print out of submitted application for future reference.

The OPSC will conduct two rounds of recruitment process. The first round is a objective-type written exam consisting of three papers. The first paper is General Awareness (100 marks), second paper for Reasoning and Mental Ability (100 marks), and third paper for English and Odia Language (100 marks). The first two papers will be for 90-minute duration and the paper 3 would be for 120-minute duration.

The second phase of exam is for candidates who clear the first phase and will involve Skill Test in Computer Application for 50 marks and for 1-hour duration. Each wrong answer in both the rounds will attract 0.25 negative marks. Detailed syllabus for the exam is available in the official notification.